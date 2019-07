The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Washtenaw County and Wayne County until 10:45 p.m.

Metro Detroit weather: High humidity, rain chances continue into middle of week

Flash Flood Warning including Detroit MI, Ann Arbor MI, Dearborn MI until 10:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/eQLWzH2aG1 — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) July 16, 2019

