Flight returns to Detroit after bird enters plane during boarding, officials say

DETROIT - Delta officials said a Saturday flight to Atlanta returned to Detroit after a bird entered the plane.

The pilots of Flight 1943 became aware of the small bird in the cockpit shortly after takeoff, which had entered the plane during boarding, officials said.

The captain made the decision to return to Detroit out of an abundance of caution, avoiding a potential distraction during flight. Officials said the plane landed without incident.

The bird was safely removed and set free, officials said.

The plane resumed the flight to Atlanta. Officials said the plane arrived without incident Saturday afternoon.

