Michigan says Flint water quality is restored, closes free bottled water sites

FLINT, Mich. - The state of Michigan is pulling back on providing free bottled water to Flint after two years of testing shows the city has the same or better water quality as other cities in the state.

The federal standard for lead and copper in water says action must be taken if lead or copper is detected at 15 parts per billion. Currently, Michigan Department of Environmental Quality testing shows it to be at four parts per billion.

“Jesus himself would have to come back, open his arms and say, 'I’ve blessed the water and the water is good,'" resident Gina Lustre said.

Many residents have no trust in the government and the pullback on free bottled water is being met with anger.

“It’s not so much that people don’t believe the scientists. It’s a matter of: Can we trust it this time?" activist Chia Morgan said.

In Flint, trust is in short supply. The free bottled water may be ceasing, but free filters will still be available at the City Hall.

