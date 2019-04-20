Florida man arrested for threatening legislators including Rep. Rashida Tlaib

DETROIT - There was increased security in place at a Green New Deal event in Detroit on Friday after a Florida man was arrested for leaving threatening voicemail messages.

The messages were left for Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep. Eric Swalwell and Sen. Cory Booker.

Tlaib opened the event at the Bonstelle Theater and said she wasn’t afraid.

“I actually feel safer here with my people than anywhere else,” Tlaib said. "For so much hate rhetoric, and you know, people ensuing violence because of my faith or the issues I stand for, it just makes me want to work harder.”

John Kless, 49, was arrested at his Florida home after leaving the threatening messages, according to police. The messages allegedly include obscenities and death threats and were left Tuesday.

Kless was arraigned in federal court on charges of making threatening communications.

