Focus:HOPE Holiday Delivery Day brings volunteers from across Metro Detroit

DETROIT, Mich - Volunteers from all across Metro Detroit are coming together to deliver Christmas food and Christmas cheer to homebound, low-income citizens for Focus: HOPE's Senior Holiday Delivery Day.

More than 400 volunteers will meet up at Focus: HOPE's Westside Food Center on Oakman Boulevard. The volunteers will then load their cars, receive their lists and deliver 1,400 holiday boxes filled with fresh fruits, vegetables, a turkey and holiday treats.

Unlike the non-profit's monthly delivery of supplemental foods to seniors, this holiday meal is not federally subsidized. Focus: HOPE relies on corporations and generous individuals to provide resources for this effort.

The Holiday Deliver Day will take place Saturday December 15, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to approximately 12:00 p.m. at the Focus: HOPE Food Warehouse, located at 1200-B Oakman Boulevard, Detroit,MI 48238.

Focus:HOPE's Commodity Supplemental Food Program is an integral part of the organization's strategy of serving individuals throughout the community. Each month, Focus: HOPE provides a nutritious blend of food to approximately 43,000 senior citizens in Wayne Macomb, Oakland and Washtenaw counties who are living at or below the federal poverty income guideline levels.

