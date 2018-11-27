Ford Escape stolen from parking lot of Taylor auto repair shop

TAYLOR, Mich. - Employees at an auto repair shop in Taylor are concerned after a vehicle from a dealership was stolen from the parking lot.

The M&M Auto Repair shop in Taylor is a small business with a tight-knit group of employees.

"We work hard every day to feed our kids," mechanic Mason Alammar said.

But the business is taking a big hit after a thief stole a Ford Escape from its parking lot.

"He was able to just go, and right now, there's nothing we can do about it," facility manager Tisha Green said.

Green said the Escape was from a dealership. The vehicle's key was jammed in the ignition, and mechanics were working to fix it.

"We definitely think it was a crime of opportunity," Green said.

Green and her co-workers are worried they might have to pay for the incident.

"We're working for our money just like everybody else does," Alammar said. "It's not right. Anybody can make a mistake, but this is something very big."

Employees don't want the robbery to affect the shop's reputation.

"I hope in that way it doesn't decrease business, but cost-wise, it's going to affect the building insurance, which is already astronomically high, anyway," Green said. "We feed five families, and plus, our moms and dads and sisters, they all benefit from the business. So the more cost increases, the worse it is for everybody."

Employees are trying to instead focus on doing their jobs.

