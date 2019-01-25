Ford Motor Co. develops 'hangover suit' to show dangers of hungover driving

DETROIT - Drunken driving doesn't end the morning after the party. According to experts, driving hungover can be just as dangerous as driving after having a few drinks.

Driving hungover can be just as debilitating as driving while drunk. Hangover effects don't start to kick in until your body purges all of the alcohol you consumed.

Ford Motor Co. developed a "hangover suit" as part of their Driving Skills for Life program. The suit weighs 37 pounds and distorts your vision with bright lights.

Steve Garagiola tried on the hangover suit.

Watch Steve Garagiola's full report above.

