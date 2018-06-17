Ford to offer tours inside Detroit's historic Michigan Central Station

The inside of Michigan Central Station in 2017. (WDIV)

DETROIT - If you've ever wanted to see the inside of Detroit's historic Michigan Central Station, mark your calendars for next weekend.

Ford Motor Company, which recently purchased the former train depot in Corktown, will offer tours of the building before renovations begin.

RELATED: A brief history of Michigan Central Station

Tours will be held Friday-Sunday. Times and additional details will be announced Tuesday when Ford reveals its plans for the space.

The company shared some renderings and plans for its new mixed-use Corktown campus Sunday. See them here.

Michigan Central Station is at 200115th Street.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.