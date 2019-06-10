Former candidate for US Senate among 22 charged in Michigan child sex sting

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - A former U.S. Senate candidate was arrested during a Genesee County child sex sting.

According to authorities, George Huffman III, and 21 other people are facing charges stemming from the sting.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, a task force inside the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, has charged 22 individuals for crimes related to soliciting sex with underage children.

In total, arrests of these individuals have resulted in 66 felony charges, totaling 994 combined years of potential prison time.

"I have a warning to the pedophiles, the next time you look into your computer and you don't think anybody is watching, look again because you may see my face at the other end of the computer," said Genesee County Sheriff Robert J. Pickell.

Authorities are still searching for Forest Williams, the last of the people involved in the sting.

