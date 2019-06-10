22 charged in Michigan child sex sting operation

A recent child sex sting operation in Michigan resulted in 22 arrests.

The Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team, a task force inside the Genesee County Sheriff's Office, has charged 22 individuals for crimes related to soliciting sex with underage children.

"Our GHOST Team has made two additional arrests of accused pedophiles, one who is believed to have sexually assaulted a two year old, and another who allegedly assaulted a six year old. Three Human Trafficking felony charges are also pending," said Sheriff Robert Pickell.

In total, arrests of these individuals have resulted in 66 felony charges, totaling 994 combined years of potential prison time.

"The investigation is a sobering reminder that we must be more vigilant than ever protecting our children, even when they are not in public. Predators are increasingly becoming more adept at interacting with children through various social media platforms," Pickell said.

Police will release more details on the investigation during a press conference on Monday.

