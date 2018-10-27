Former Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit to be turned into community health center

DETROIT - The former Cantrell Funeral Home is being turned into a community health center.

Quality Behavioral Health purchased the building, and the organization held a prayer breakfast Saturday in hopes of starting the healing process.

A lot of inspirational music and words of encouragement were exchanged in the new Quality Behavioral Health Center, located on Detroit’s east side, during the breakfast.

Although a new company is taking over the building, some believe its past will continue to haunt them.

The building previously housed the former Cantrell Funeral Home, where the decomposed bodies of 11 infants were found hidden in the attic after state investigators received an anonymous tip.

“That was shocking. We’re hurt a little bit, too, that this happened,” said Naveed Syed, owner of Quality Behavioral Health.

Syed says his company knew nothing about the bodies.

“We bought the building before they found the bodies. The funeral home was closed, and it went up on auction. Whatever happened in the past couple of weeks with the discovery of the bodies, a lot of us were hurt. People were angry,” said Syed.

The old sign that read, "Cantrell Funeral Home" are down, and a new sign featuring Quality Behavioral Health's name is up.

“Today is most definitely a new day. The sign on the building says 'From Tragedy to TRIUMPH,”' said Syed.



