Former Comerica Park employee charged after video shows him spitting on customer's pizza

DETROIT - A former concessions worker at Comerica Park appeared before a judge Tuesday on accusations he spit on a customer's pizza.

Jaylon Juwan Kerley, 20, is facing two counts of food law violations.

Kerley was quiet in court as the judge read his charges.

Kerley is charged with one count of felony food law violations and one count of misdemeanor food law violations. The felony charge carries a sentence of four years in prison, and the misdemeanor carries a penalty of 90 days.

He will also have to complete a mandatory test for hepatitis A and any other diseases.

“The Detroit Health Department is working with Delaware North, the food service vendor for Comerica Park, to ensure they are following the Michigan Food Law and Code, including operations and training protocols," the Detroit Health Department said in a statement. "This included a recommendation to the 36th District Court that the employee undergo a medical evaluation. The Detroit Health Department's Food Safety Team will continue to closely monitor the establishment and follow-up with regular food safety inspections."

