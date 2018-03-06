Former coworker files sexual harassment lawsuit against Detroit news anchor Malcom Maddox

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - WXYZ-TV, its owner, Scripps Howard, and Geoffrey Fieger are about to square off in federal court.

Fieger filed a lawsuit Tuesday that asks for $100 million for his client, former Channel 7 reporter Tara Edwards.

Edwards left Channel 7 just over a year ago, claiming Malcom Maddox created a toxic work atmosphere so bad she had no choice to leave. She said she reported the alleged sexual harassment to management.

Edwards no longer works in television news.

"From the beginning, all I ever wanted was for my name to be cleared," Edwards said. "All I ever wanted was for Mr. Maddox to admit the vile, vicious, nasty rumors were not true."

Edwards claims Maddox spread rumors about promiscuous sexual behavior they were supposed to have engaged in.

The lawsuit tells in graphic detail about the apparent harassment Edwards said she endured for roughly five years. She claims Maddox made multiple efforts to kiss her on the face and mouth at work.

The lawsuit said he "expressed his desire to engage in sexual activity with her," and "forced Ms. Edwards to view sexually explicit pictures and videos...showing Ms. Edwards a nude pictures of a female colleague she worked with at WXYZ-TV."

Late last year, after the Rev. W.J. Rideout went public with the case, WXYZ suspended Maddox for three weeks during an investigation.

Maddox returned to the airwaves in December and admitted he exercised very poor judgment, engaging in inappropriate communications with coworkers.

"It was an investigation in name only," Fieger said. "It was really an attempt to exonerate the perpetrator and allow him to continue in his position at the expense of all the suffering Tara had to undergo. It never stopped."

Edwards said WXYZ owner Scripps Television knew about the harassment and covered it up and did nothing to help her. She said Maddox was promoted to morning anchor.

"Scripps is dedicated to maintaining respectful workplace environments," Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson said. "We take very seriously allegations of sexual harassment or any type of workplace harassment. We are committed to working promptly and vigorously to pursue employee concerns of mistreatment across all of our operations and to take all actions necessary to ensure our workplaces are free from harassment."

WXYZ-TV released a statement saying Maddox will be off the air for the time being.

