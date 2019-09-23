Former Detroit employee sentenced in connection with city's demolition program

DETROIT - Aradondo Haskins, 48, the former field operations manager for the City of Detroit Building Authority overseeing the demolition program in Detroit, was sentenced Monday to 12 months in prison after having pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit bribery and honest services fraud in connection with the Detroit Demolition Program.

Haskins was sentenced to serve 12 months in federal prison following his conviction for conspiracy to commit honest services fraud by taking bribes while he was employed at Adamo Group and at the City of Detroit.

Following his release from prison, Haskins will serve a two-year term of supervised release. The court also ordered that Haskins pay a $5,000 fine and that Haskins forfeit $26,500 for the bribes that he took while employed by Adamo and by the city.

The United States Treasury Department created the Blight Elimination Program, which focused on helping communities demolish vacant houses.

The program was paid for through the Hardest Hit Fund, a housing support program intended to protect home values, preserve home ownership and promote economic growth.

The City of Detroit was one of the recipients of this HHF money. Approximately $258,656,459 in Hardest Hits Funds have been allocated to the City of Detroit since Oct. 7, 2013.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.