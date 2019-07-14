Former Lions wide receiver Golden Tate reflects on time in Detroit

DETROIT - Many were disappointed to see talent -- like wide receiver Golden Tate -- leave Detroit. Bernie Smilovitz spoke to the now Super Bowl champion on the time he spent in Detroit.

Tate said he was grateful for Detroit and the amount of growth he was able to develop thanks to the Lions.

Tate has played with both the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions and speaks on current Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and mentioned how Stafford was the best quarterback he had ever played for:

“The guy can flat out play, he’s tough, and his attitude is amazing and he just wants to play ball. For me I have nothing but praises for him. It’s almost unfair despite how great he is, he doesn’t have a ring to show for it.”

Now with the New York Giants, Tate was grateful for opportunities that both Seattle and Detroit provided for himself.

You can watch the interview above.

