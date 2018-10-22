Former manager at Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit says investigators have not contacted her

DETROIT - It's been 11 days since an anonymous tip led police to find the remains of infants and fetuses hidden in the ceiling of the shuttered Cantrell Funeral Home in Detroit, but the former manager said investigators haven't contacted her.

Late in the day Friday, police raided the Perry Funeral Home and uncovered 63 corpses.

Officials said there's a wide-ranging investigation into funeral homes by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. But the woman who might be able to shed light on the situation told Local 4 over the phone that she's had no contact with any law enforcement agencies.

Cantrell is where the entire investigation started. Last April, the state of Michigan shuttered the business, citing deplorable conditions, incompetence and gross negligence.

State inspectors discovered improperly stored bodies, including two in an advanced state of decomposition.

Jameca LaJoyce Boone managed the home, and the state revoked her mortuary license and the funeral home's mortuary license.

"Have you had any contact with the police?" Local 4's Rod Meloni asked Boone over the phone.

"No," Boone said.

"They haven't contacted you?" Rod asked.

"No," Boone said.

"Are you saying you did or did not do anything at all?" Rod asked.

"I haven't done anything," Boone said.

She insists she isn't involved in any wrongdoing, but she said the discovery of hidden bodies of infant remains bothers her.

"Disgusted," Boone said.

"You're disgusted," Rod said. "Tell me why."

"Obvious, very obvious," Boone said.

"So, you had no part in this?" Rod asked.

"No," Boone said.

She said she doesn't know who was involved. She said she hasn't spoken with officials from the state, the attorney general's office or the Michigan State Police.

"No one has contacted me but you," Boone said.

It's likely Boone will hear from investigators. State officials also said they found mishandled, prepaid funeral contract funds, which could be considered fraud, deceit or dishonesty.

The case started as a state licensing investigation, but Detroit police are now ready to turn it into a criminal investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.