Former Monroe County judge to be sentenced after pleading guilty to hiring women for sex

MONROE, Mich. - A former Monroe County judge who pleaded guilty earlier this year to hiring women for sex will be sentenced on Thursday.

Michigan State Police troopers uncovered evidence that Judge Jarod Calkins was having women meet him at a hotel to engage in sexual activity for money. Calkins, 41, of Carleton, was charged with four counts of hiring women for the purpose of prostitution and one count of transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution.

He resigned from the Monroe County First District Court in June and pleaded guilty to four felony counts of misconduct in office. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, police said.

"Public officials must be held to a higher standard, and I will continue to work with law enforcement to ensure that we hold accountable anyone who violates the public trust," Schuette said. "I applaud the work done by the Michigan State Police and my Public Integrity Unit, who put a stop to activities that violate the public trust."

Transporting a person for the purpose of prostitution is a felony that carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison. Hiring women for the purpose of prostitution is a misdemeanor with a penalty of up to 93 days in jail.

