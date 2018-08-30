Former MSU coach arraigned on charges of lying to investigators about knowledge of Nassar abuse

Kathie Klages was arraigned Thursday on charges of lying to a peace officer. (Lansing Police Department)

LANSING, Mich. - A former Michigan State University coach was arraigned Thursday on charges connected to her alleged knowledge of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of young girls.

Kathie Klages was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of lying to a peace officer, according to officials. She is accused of lying when she denied that victims of Larry Nassar reported their sexual abuse to her.

Klages was given a $5,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause hearing on September 7. A preliminary exam was set for September 27.

