Former MSU gymnastics coach expected to turn herself in Thursday

LANSING, Mich. - A former Michigan State University women's gymnastics coach facing charges in connection to her alleged knowledge of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse of young girls is expected to turn herself in to authorities Thursday.

Klages is accused of lying to Michigan State Police detectives about alleged knowledge prior to 2016 of Nassar's sexual misconduct.

Witnesses have claimed they reported Nassar's sexual abuse to Klages going back more than 20 years.

Kathie Klages:

Klages was suspended from Michigan State University on Feb. 13, 2017 after she was accused in a lawsuit of downplaying complaints about sexual abuse.

Larissa Boyce is a Nassar survivor who previously claimed she told Klages that Nassar had abused her.

"Instead of being protected, I was humiliated. I was in trouble and brainwashed into believing that I was the problem," said Boyce.

Klages allegedly told Boyce that she could not imagine Nassar "doing anything questionable," and discouraged Boyce from filing a formal complaint. That's according to a federal lawsuit.

Larry Nassar:

Nassar is serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison on child pornography charges. When that sentence is finished, he will have to return to Michigan to serve sentences for sex crimes.

Nassar admitted to sexually abusing underage girls and received a sentence of 40 to 175 years in Ingham County. That sentence will run concurrently with a 40 to 125 year sentence he received in Eaton County.

During sentencing in Michigan, nearly 200 girls and women made victim impact statements.

