Former Roseville judge Steenland found dead in her home

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Former Roseville judge Catherine Steenland was found dead in her home Thursday, the Roseville Police Department announced.

Police said the Macomb County Medical Examiner was contacted about the death. Police did not go to the home. No other information on her death has been shared.

Steenland was retired from the 39th District Court. In 2018, she was charged with two misdemeanors in connection with a hit-and-run crash.

For the failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident charge, Steenland was sentenced to 365 days in the St. Clair County Jail, which was to be suspended upon completion of 12 months of probation.

For the failure to report an accident charge, Steenland was sentenced to 90 days suspended upon completion of 90 days of probation.

The sentences meant Steenland didn't have to serve any jail time unless she violated her probation.

