Macomb County judge charged with misdemeanors

WAYNE COUNTY - The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office has charged Macomb County Judge Catherine Steenland with two misdemeanors in connection with a car collision that occurred in Roseville last year.

Steenland was charged with one count each of failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident, a one year misdemeanor and failure to report an accident, a 90 day misdemeanor.

On Sept. 25, 2017 around 8:30 p.m. police officers were dispatched to a hit and run incident at Gratiot near McKinnon Street in Roseville. The officers spoke to a 31-year-old Roseville man who alleged that a female driving a red sedan hit his car and drove away.

The victim provided the officers with the license plate number of the red sedan and description of the woman. There were also witnesses who observed the incident. An investigation by Michigan State Police identified Steenland as the suspect in the case.

Steenland, 51, was arraigned on Monday in the 72nd District Court in Marine City before Judge Michael Hulewicz.

