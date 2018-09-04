Former Royal Oak Middle School teacher, tennis coach arrested for indecent exposure

TROY, Mich. - A former teacher and tennis coach at Royal Oak Middle School is in jail on accusations that he exposed himself at an LA Fitness in Troy, officials said.

Tim Jankowiak is charged with aggravated indecent exposure. Local 4 has learned he resigned from the district in April due to other disturbing allegations.

Police said a 35-year-old man was showering at LA Fitness on Aug. 21 when he noticed a nude man watching him and masturbating.

“That’s pretty disgusting,” gym member Andy Barriga said. “That’s not behavior that should be had in a locker room that’s full of dudes. No one wants to see that."

“It’s pretty appalling,” gym member Mark Hull said. “That’s something that definitely everybody is not comfortable with. For one, that’s very inappropriate."

It's not the first time Jankowiak has been accused of sexual misconduct. In April, he resigned when the district started investigating him after a parent said he was sending inappropriate text messages to a student.

The district released the following statement to parents:

"Dear Royal Oak Schools families,

"At Royal Oak Schools, safety is our number one priority. We wanted to inform you that a former Royal Oak Middle School teacher and high school tennis coach was arrested and arraigned over the weekend on a charge of aggravated indecent exposure with an adult. He is now in jail.

"Last April, the former teacher resigned from Royal Oak Schools while the district was investigating a parent report that the teacher had been inappropriately sending text messages to a student. Royal Oak Police and Child Protective Services were contacted during this investigation, and the teacher was immediately removed from the classroom and placed on administrative leave.

"Again, safety is our number one priority at Royal Oak Schools, and we will not tolerate any inappropriate conduct, including through text messages or social media. All such reports will be investigated thoroughly.

"Please do not hesitate to contact my office directly with any questions or concerns about this matter at 248-435-8400, ext. 1228. As always, it is an honor serving as your superintendent."

