Former Michigan lawmaker and Wayne County commissioner Burton Leland dies at 69

DETROIT - Former Michigan representative and senator Burton Leland died Sunday morning.

Leland, 69, battled terminal cancer.

He started his political career as a state representative from 1981 until 1998 and was a state senator until 2006. Leland also served as a Wayne County commissioner.

Leland's son, Gabe, is a Detroit city councilman.

Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans released a statement about Leland:

“It’s sad to hear of the passing of Burton Leland. He passionately served the public for many years and always stood up for what he believed in. Our thoughts and prayers are with Commissioner Leland’s family and loved ones.”

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.