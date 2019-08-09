Former volunteer at Wyandotte school faces 15 child sex charges

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A former volunteer at an elementary school in Wyandotte is facing 15 child sex charges, officials said.

Michael Jerry Beebe, 47, was a volunteer in the Watch DOGS program at a Wyandotte school, police said.

Wyandotte police couldn't provide specific details about the investigation or reveal where the alleged crimes were committed.

Beebe has been under investigation since May, police said. He was arrested July 25.

Beebe is accused in three separate cases, the first of which happened May 8, according to authorities.

In the May 8 incident, Beebe is charged with four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 and three counts of child sexually abusive material.

He is charged with two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the second incident and two misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in the third incident.

In all, Beebe is facing 11 felony and four misdemeanor charges, according to authorities.

Police asked anyone who knows of additional victims to call the department at 734-324-4405.

