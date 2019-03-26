Founders teams up with Clean Detroit for neighborhood cleanup

DETROIT - The Founders Taproom in Detroit is seeking volunteers to help with a neighborhood cleanup April 6.

After the cleaning is done, there will be a special happy hour and surprises at the Founders Barrel Room

The brewer teamed up with Clean Detroit, a nonprofit that helps clean up the city through volunteer events. Volunteers will receive a Founders volunteer shirt and will be entered into a raffle for Founders merchandise.

Volunteers will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Founders Taproom at 456 Charlotte St. and the cleanup begins at 10 a.m. Rubber gloves and garbage bags will be provided.

Volunteers will head back to the taproom at 2 p.m.

RSVP on the cleanup Facebook event page.

