Free Detroit music festival to pay tribute to The Jackson 5

DETROIT - Iconic Motown group The Jackson 5 will be honored in Detroit on June 16 in a 75-minute show highlighting the group and Michael Jackson's legacy.

From 2 to 11 p.m., five stages across the MotorCity Market will have free outdoor performances, including a performance from the surviving members of The Jackson 5, Tito, Marlon, Jackie and Jermaine.

Other performances will included Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad, Jeff Daniels and the Craig Brown Band.

