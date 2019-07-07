Freeways, neighborhoods across Metro Detroit flood

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - Saturday's rain and a water main break contributed to freeway closures on I-94 and I-696.

It also made for trouble in neighborhoods -- stranded cars, flooded streets and basements.

ORIGINAL STORY: Flooding closes freeways in Macomb County

Residents in St. Clair Shores described the flooding as a nightmare that keeps happening.

"Every time we get a heavy rain, the pumping station pumps off I-94, our sewers back up and it backs up into the street," said David Drumb.

Drumb said he's afraid to check on his basement after this round of flooding.

"I don't even want to look at it anymore," Drumb said. "If it is, I'll just go get goldfish from PetSmart because I'm done. I'm sick of it."

