Flooding closes freeways in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Saturday night several major closures across Metro Detroit due to flooding.

Michigan State Police reported the flooding was caused by a water main break in the area.

Eastbound I-94 at I-696 is closed entirely and eastbound I-696 is closed at Groesbeck Highway.

Westbound I-94 has since reopened.

It is unknown when the freeways will reopen.

Flooding is serious business! Don’t drive thru flooded areas. Don’t get out of vehicle, stay buckled in, and follow directives from MSP and MDOT Freeway Courtesy Patrol Vans which are trying to keep everyone safe! — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) July 6, 2019

