Flooding closes freeways in Macomb County

By Dane Sager Kelly - Web Producer

MACOMB COUNTY - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Saturday night several major closures across Metro Detroit due to flooding.

Michigan State Police reported the flooding was caused by a water main break in the area.

Eastbound I-94 at I-696 is closed entirely and eastbound I-696 is closed at Groesbeck Highway. 

Westbound I-94 has since reopened.

It is unknown when the freeways will reopen.

