'Full House' star Dave Coulier reportedly moving back home to Metro Detroit

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: Actors Bob Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos, winners of the Favorite Premium Comedy Series Award, "Fuller House", pose in the press room during the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January…

Comedian, actor and Michigan native Dave Coulier is reportedly moving back home.

Coulier, who is best known as Uncle Joey on "Full House," (and then "Fuller House") was born and raised in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. And while his success swept him away from home, he is planning to return.

In a feature story with Hour Detroit, Coulier revealed he's building a home on Lake St. Clair that is close to completion.

"I've always been in love with this part of the world," Coulier told Hour Detroit. "I find that I'm drawn to Lake St. Clair."

Coulier has always been around town, at various charity events, as well as always representing local sports teams whenever possible.

"I think I can contribute a lot to the creative community here," he said. "I would like to thrive here as opposed to Los Angeles."

It's unclear when Coulier will officially move back, but he seems to be really excited about returning.

"I can only go back to my childhood here and how much I enjoyed it," he said. "I think I'm enjoying it even more now. It's a beautiful place. Even when it's ice out on the lake and I'm looking out, there's a certain magic about being here."

Check out the full feature story here.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.