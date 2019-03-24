Fundraiser to keep up search efforts for blind woman from Detroit missing in Peru

DEARBORN, Mich. - The family of a legally blind Detroit woman who went to Peru in December and never returned held a fundraiser at the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn.

Carla Valpeoz, 35, was vacationing when she disappeared. Her brother, Carlos Valpeoz, has traveled to Peru to look for his sister and call attention to the fact she is missing.

The event featured music, food and drinks. Funds raised went toward the continuing efforts to find Carla Valpeoz.

Family members have met with state and U.S. government officials. The U.S. government said it needs the Peruvian government to ask for assistance with the investigation before it can help.

Valpeoz's father has been in Peru since mid-December. The family believes that if he leaves Peru, officials will stop investigating her disappearance.

As the weeks turn to months, the family is still hoping the mystery of what happened to Valpeoz will be solved.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to assist in funding the search. Click here to donate.

