GARDEN CITY, Mich. - Garden City police lines are down. The Garden City Police Department is advising residents to call the Wayne Police Department until repairs are completed.

Residents were notified that 911 is still operating and should be used for emergencies.

To contact the Wayne Police Department, call 734-721-1414 and use option number 7 for dispatch.

