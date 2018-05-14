Gas station attendant kills customer on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A 35-year-old man was killed at a gas station in Detroit Sunday.

According to authorities, a Honda pulled into the Citgo gas station located near the intersection of McNichols Road and Southfield Freeway. The driver entered the gas station and began arguing with the attendant, who stepped out from behind the bullet proof glass and fatally shot the customer.

The clerk was taken into police custody without incident. No one else was working at the time of the shooting, but police believe there may have been a witness. The investigation is ongoing.

