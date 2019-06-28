Gasoline detected in sanitary sewer system in Allen Park

Gasoline has been detected in the sanitary sewer system in Allen Park. (WDIV)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. - City officials said gasoline has been detected in the sanitary sewer system in Allen Park.

The gasoline affects residents in the area bordered by Southfield Road, Pinecrest Drive, Pelham Road, Ecorse Road and Roosevelt Avenue, officials said.

Residents in the area are being asked to pour at least a half-gallon of water into each floor drain in their basements.

Officials said the water will fill the trap in the floor drain and prevent vapors from entering homes.

No additional details have been released.

