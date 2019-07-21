General Motors partners with NAACP for Next Generation program workshop

DETROIT - Thousands of young professionals gathered inside Cobo Hall this weekend for the NAACP National Conference.

One of the workshops heavily attended was the Next Gen Workshop.

The NAACP NEXT/GEN Program is an internal leadership development training for young adult NAACP members between ages 21 and 35 to receive comprehensive training to develop leadership competencies on becoming effective leaders in the NAACP.

Local 4’s Larry Spruill was the moderator of the workshop/panel. General Motors hosted the Next Gen workshop as a way to target young adults.

Currently, GM has 270 African American dealers and they want to provide more opportunities to young adults.

“General Motors is creating a future of zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion with a diverse, inclusive team that brings wide-ranging perspectives and experiences to solving transportation challenges,” said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO. “We understand that we win together, as one team. Just like the global community we share, diversity makes GM a stronger, better company.”

General Motors’ diversity, in all its dimensions, strengthens our workplace, our products, our understanding of our customers, and is key to reaching our vision and living our values.

As an organization we are constantly pushing technological innovation to meet our customers around the world with industry-leading cars, trucks, crossovers and a growing portfolio of cutting-edge mobility solutions such as ride and car sharing programs. If we’re going to be at the forefront of technological innovation, we know we need diverse and inclusive teams that bring wide-ranging perspectives and experiences to solving transportation challenges.

GM is a member of the billion-dollar roundtable, and we have been involved as one of the 28 companies who spend $1 billion with diverse-owned companies.

GM minority dealer portfolio continues to lead the industry. GM has the highest number of minority dealers. Today, ethnic minority and women dealerships represent more than 12 percent of GM’s U.S. dealer network.

