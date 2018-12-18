General Motors to lay off 50 employees at Brownstown Township plant

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - General Motors is planning to lay off approximately 50 hourly and salaried employees at the Brownstown Townsip plant, according to a letter from James Bailey, the Brownstown Plant personnel director.

The letter states that 37 of those employees are Brownstown Plant production employees and are represented by the U.A.W. International Union and local union.

The layoffs are expected to be permanent and will affect the entire facility. Layoffs will go into effect Feb. 18, 2019, or during a 14-day period beginning on that day.

View: Full letter from Brownstown Plant Personnel Director James Bailey

