Giant fundraising event planned in response to break-in at Dave & Busters in Utica

UTICA, Mich. - People are calling the thief who broke into the Utica Dave & Busters last week and targeted a Make-A- Wish Foundation box heartless. But the positive coming out of the situation outweighs the negative.

A video features a man smashing into ATMs with a sledgehammer, and then trying to break into a Make- A-Wish donation box.

"It is definitely disappointing and disheartening," said Karen Davis, president of Make-A-Wish Michigan.

She isn't happy about what happened, but glad to see how the situation is being addressed.

"It certainly is a situation that we don't encounter very often. To see the community response and to make this into a positive is more than we could have ever hoped for," said Davis.

Jonah Long is the general manager at the Dave & Busters location. He is preparing to throw a huge fundraising party there with games, prizes, raffles and tickets. He said 20 percent of all sales at Dave & Busters will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

He hopes to raise between $10,000 to $20,000 for Make-A-Wish.

"These kids have no idea what's going on. They're scared it is something to make their lives better. If somebody wants to make something negative so be it, I know that we are doing a good thing," said Long.

The fundraiser is Tuesday at the Dave & Busters in Utica from 4 to 7 p.m.

