Man uses sledgehammer to break into Utica Dave & Buster's, steals Make-A-Wish donations

UTICA, Mich. - Police are looking for a man captured on surveillance video burglarizing a Dave & Buster's in Utica.

According to authorities, the man broke into the building through a window at about 4 a.m. Wednesday. They stole money from two ATMs and from a Make-A-Wish Foundation donation box.

"That money is for children who are sick. Those that have a poor quality of life because they're so sick," said Detective Gregory Morabito. "(Make-A-Wish) is just trying to give these children an opportunity to enjoy some time and have something fun. He took money from that. It's appalling."

Police are trying to find out how much money was taken.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Utica Police Department at 586-731-2345.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.