Girls say suspicious man followed them in pickup truck during walk to school in Redford Township

Two girls said they were followed by a man in a pickup truck. (WDIV)

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two girls said a man in a pickup truck waved and followed them while they were walking to school in Redford Township.

Police said the incident happened Monday morning near the intersection of Kinloch Street and Lola Drive.

The students, ages 13 and 14, said they were walking to school when a man drove up to them slowly in a black Chevrolet pickup truck.

The man rolled down his window and waved, the girls said. He then paced them at a slow speed in his truck for about a block, according to officials.

He drove away when one of the girls pulled out her cellphone, police said.

Officials describe the man as older and white with a thin gray beard. He was wearing a black hat.

Police said there was no criminal act, but called the behavior "suspicious and inappropriate."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Redford Township Police Department at 313-387-2551.

