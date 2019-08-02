GM's Warren Transmission Plant closes

WARREN, Mich. - Friday is a day workers have been fearing since November, when GM announced the Warren Transmission Plant would close.

It's part of the automaker's plan to idle several plants in an effort to cut costs.

Most recently, the plant built transmissions for poor-selling, large sedans like the Cadillac XTC and Chevrolet Impala. It also built electric modules for the Chevrolet Volt, a vehicle that was built at the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Plant, which has also ceased production.

GM said it employed 262 UAW members at the Warren Transmission Plant. As of last week, 25 chose retirement and 60 others transferred to plants in Flint, Toledo, Bowling Green, Lansing and others.

About 177 workers are now in limbo, unsure of what's next.

"The anxiety I have not knowing where I'm about to go and what's going on with my future is a hard thing to swallow," said line-worker Danielle Murry.

"This is wrong," said Local 909 President Ghanna Goodwin-Dye. "I need the American public to know if this can happen to us, it can truly happen to them as well."

Goodwin-Dye is referring to work moving to another country or being outsourced.

"We have now placed more than 1,700 employees (out of 2,800) from our unallocated plants to other GM locations. We have job opportunities for every hourly employee at the impacted plants," officials with the company said in a statement Tuesday. "These are highly-skilled employees, and we want them to stay with the company."

GM said the restructuring will save the company $2 billion this year and that the company wants to focus on electric and autonomous vehicles.

