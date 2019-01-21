Go inside Detroit's first Element Hotel at historic Metropolitan Building

DETROIT - Michigan's first Element Hotel opened this week in Downtown Detroit inside one of the city's most historic buildings.

The Element Detroit, an eco-focused hotel at the Metropolitan opened today, located at 33 John R. Street, near the Detroit Opera House.

The historic Metropolitan Building in Downtown Detroit reopened last December after sitting vacant for nearly four decades.

The Metropolitan Building was designed by the firm Weston & Ellington and opened May 25, 1925, on John R Street between Woodward Avenue and Broadway. The 14-story Neo-Gothic tower stands like a medieval castle, a stone’s throw from Grand Circus Park and is part of the Grand Circus Park Historic District.

Now, Element Detroit has opened an extended-stay hotel inside the newly renovated building.

The Element Detroit features 110 guest rooms, which includes nine one-bedroom suites, and provides guests with many eco-friendly amenities.

It features decor and artwork from repurposed and recycled materials, low VOC (volatile organic compounds) paint, and every light bulb in the building is LED.

All guest rooms provide travelers with a filtered water system within each room.

In the bathroom, guests will find low-flow faucets and toilets, as well as environmentally conscious body lotion, shampoo, conditioner and soap, containing certified organic ingredients by Pharmacopia, an all-natural vegan and cruelty-free brand.

The hotel’s standard rooms are outfitted with a mini-fridge, microwave and sink, while the studios and one-bedroom guest rooms are outfitted with a refrigerator, sink, microwave, dishwasher and two burner cooktops.

Guests can also take their workout offsite while enjoying the local scenery via Element’s Bikes to Borrow program, which is run in partnership with Priority Bicycles. Complimentary bikes are available upon request for guests to enjoy during their stay.

The hotel also features more than 5,000 square feet of meeting space, including three event rooms for conferences and gatherings, and 7,000 square feet of ground floor and lower level retail space.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Element Hotels to Michigan for the first time with the opening of this property that is steeped in so much history,” said Marlon Whyte, senior global brand director of Element Hotels. “The Metropolitan has sat vacant for nearly 40 years and was destined for demolition, making the opening particularly special for us – we’re so excited to have played a role in bringing this iconic building back to life for the city of Detroit.”

The hotel will also be home to a rooftop bar and patio, The Monarch Club at The Metropolitan, with private event space and unparalleled views of downtown Detroit. The Monarch Club will be the first of three food and beverage venues to open in the building, and is slated to debut in the first quarter of this year. Details on the other two establishments will be announced in the near future.

Nightly rates start at $189. See more pictures below:

