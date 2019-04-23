Goose takes up home outside Clinton Township courthouse

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - She took up a home in a weird place -- next to the front door of a busy courthouse in Clinton Township.

She is a Canada goose. The bird and another goose made their nest in a planter near the entrance to the 41B District Court.

At first, the geese were aggressive toward people walking by, but now, a lot of court visitors don't even notice the animals.

There's even been talks about names.

"I joked around with our employees that they're part of our new security detail because they greet everyone who comes in," said Chris Frankovich, director of operations. "I'm hoping that they make that their home and hang out on our property. I mean, everyone likes to see them."

