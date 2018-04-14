Gordie Howe's son to share father's legacy in Canton Saturday

Murray Howe is speaking at Waltonwood Cherry Hill in Canton Saturday, April 14, 2018, to honor his father, Gordie Howe, and answer questions about his new book, "Nine Lessons I Learned from My Father."

CANTON, Mich. - Hockey legend Gordie Howe played in the NHL over a span of five decades. It's no wonder people call him "Mr. Hockey."

It's been nearly two years since his death, but his legacy lives on. And it lives on in several ways -- through current players in the NHL, through young players looking to become stars in the game, and through hockey fans in the state of Michigan. But another way his legacy is living on is through his son, Murray.

Murray Howe is Gordie's youngest son, and last year he published a book titled "Nine Lessons I Learned from My Father." The book details nine things Murray learned from his father, whether it was about hockey or about life.

To honor Mr. Hockey, Murray is planning to speak about his father, answer questions and sign his book at Waltonwood Cherry Hill -- 42600 Cherry Hill Road in Canton.

This event takes place Saturday at 2 p.m. The event is free, but you can purchase the book at the event. All proceeds from the book go towards the Alzheimer's Association -- Greater Michigan Chapter.

Both of Murray's parents had dementia, and he hopes to inspire the public, caregivers and residents at Waltonwood Cherry Hill Saturday.

"My in-laws have been residents of Waltonwood for over a year, and my wife Colleen and I are very grateful for the kindness received from staff and fellow residents," Murray said. "I wanted to honor my in-laws by presenting 'Nine Lessons I Learned from My Father' to them and to the local community and pay homage to the greatest generation of Americans. I look forward to sharing my presentation with all the guests, and I aim to make it an afternoon for all to remember."

Seating is limited, so RSVP your seat by calling 734-335-1199.

