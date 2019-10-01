Gov. Whitmer cuts Pure Michigan funding completely with line-item veto

LANSING, Mich. - One of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's line-item vetos cut the Pure Michigan campaign funding completely, and that decision has many worried about the future of tourism in the state.

In her budget, Whitmer allocated $31 million for the Pure Michigan campaign, which was a $6 million increase. The budget sent to her by legislators allocated $27.5 million. She used a line-item veto to cut funding completely.

Pure Michigan began in 2006 with a $13 million budget, and studies have shown Michigan is increasingly getting a bang for its buck. In 2006, Michigan got more than $2 back for every $1 spent. By 2017, the state's return on investment was up to $8.33 for every $1 spent.

Local 4 has been told the governor is hopeful the funding will be restored once both sides get back to the negotiation table. The Pure Michigan campaign was a bipartisan expenditure with both former Gov. Jennifer Granholm and former Gov. Rick Snyder fighting to keep it and increase it at times.

