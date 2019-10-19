Whitmer lowers flags to honor former Gov. William Milliken

LANSING, Mich. - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and public buildings and grounds through the state to be lowered to half-staff.

Flags were lowered Friday to honor the life of former Gov. William Milliken and will remain lowered until the day after interment. Milliken died Friday at his home in Traverse City at the age of 97.

"Governor Milliken was a true statesman who led our state with integrity and honor," Whitmer said. "He had a unique ability to bring people from both sides of the aisle together for the betterment of Michigan. I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to Governor Milliken's family for their loss."

Milliken was the longest-serving governor in Michigan history and began his service as an air combat soldier in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was elected to the state Senate in 1961 and served as the 52nd lieutenant governor until 1969.

He became governor after George Romney resigned to join President Richard Nixon's administration, and was elected for three additional terms in office.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

