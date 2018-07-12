Graffiti vandals tag Greek Orthodox church in Bloomfield Township

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Several exterior walls of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bloomfield Township were spray painted with graffiti last month.

Police said a representative from the church on Woodward Avenue reported the vandalism on June 25. Officers responded about 11 a.m. that day.

Exterior surveillance cameras at the church also may have been tampered with before the walls were spray painted, police said.

Anyone with information on this vandalism is asked to contact the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

