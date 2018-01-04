Grandmother found dead in snow in front of Orion Township home

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman was found dead in the snow Wednesday evening in Orion Township, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing after the 57-year-old woman's son and grandchildren found her face down and covered in snow outside their home in the 2900 block of Rockford.

The woman was discovered after 4 p.m., but the Oakland County Sheriff's Office that she hadn't been seen for more than 10 hours.

When the woman's son pulled into the driveway of the home with her grandchildren, they spotted something in the snow and discovered the victim, authorities said.

It's unclear if the woman wandered from the home, had health problems or simply fell.

Authorities are not calling the death suspicious.

