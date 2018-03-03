Granite City Food and Brewery's to raise money for fire departments during Irish Fest

DETROIT - A Michigan restaurant/pub is hosting a fundraiser that will have a percentage of proceeds go to a worthy cause.

Granite City Food and Brewery is putting on a day-long fundraiser on St. Patrick's Day, Saturday, March 17, and will donate 10 percent of all sales to local fire departments in the communities of its 32 locations during its Irish Fest celebration, which kicked off March 1.

Irish Fest will also include free samples, games and prizes during Granite City's tapping event on March 16, along with live music, games and prizes and more during the All Day Beer Fest on St. Patrick's Day from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event concludes on March 18 with an Irish brunch at every Granite City location.

The restaurant features two new seasonal brews during this month — Burning Barn Irish Red Ale and Raising Ladders Irish Whiskey Red Ale.

New Irish Fest menu items include Irish Red Ale Reuben, Slow Braised Irish Brisket, Burning Barn Battered Cod Sliders and Whiskey-Glazed Cedar Plank Salmon.

