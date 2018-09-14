Grease floods yard of Garden City home

GARDEN CITY, Mich. - Renee Fondaw said she couldn't believe what she was seeing or smelling after her yard was filled with grease.

Efforts to clean the yard on Friday didn't get the job done.

The house is located on Harrison Street near Ford Road. A smelly mixture of grease and muck pooled under the deck.

"I don't even know what you would call it other than a mess," Fondaw said. "A greasy mess."

Fondaw said there were plumbing trucks at a nearby KFC restaurant cleaning the pipes when something went wrong, filling her yard with grease.

It's not the first time this has happened.

"The first time it happened they tore out my whole backyard and replaced the pipe," Fondaw said.

That was in November of 2015

"I never ever thought this would happen again," Fondaw said.

This time, city staff worked hard to clean up the majority of the mess in the yard but the grease under the deck still remains. Fondaw said she was told to call her insurance company to deal with the rest of the grease.

"I'm stuck with this smelly, yucky grease everywhere," Fondaw said.

Local 4 called the Garden City city manager, Doc Doughtery, and he said Fondaw's sewer line is connected to the KFC restaurant's. The city is investigating to see if the restaurant is responsible.

"I just want the problem fixed," Fondaw said. "My house is my haven."

Fondaw hopes this will be the last time her haven is invaded by grease.

A representative from KFC said they are investigating the possible cause.

Authorities believe it's possible KFC employees could have poured grease down the drains, rather than using grease traps.

