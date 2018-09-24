Project Greenlight cameras catch suspect assaulting two people on video

DETROIT - Project Greenlight cameras caught a young man assaulting two people with a gun on Sept. 16.

The suspect, 24-year old Colby Hardy, was taken into custody for a felonious assault on the city’s west side.

On the day of the assault at around 12:40 a.m., a 39-year old man and a 59-year old woman were sitting in a black jeep when they were confronted by the suspect. The three then engaged in a verbal dispute.

The suspect believed the woman had taken money from him. During the confrontation, the suspect retrieved a shotgun and pointed it at the victims. He also struck the woman with the butt of his weapon during the argument.

Patrol officers responded to a police run for a felonious assault in the area. They were flagged down and directed to the suspect. The officers made contact with the suspect and immediately conducted an investigation. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Members of Real Time Crime Center said they were able to review exterior footage from Project Greenlight cameras at the location, and observed the suspect feloniously assault the victims.

A warrant package was submitted to the Wayne County Prosecuting Office on the day of the assault and approved.

Hardy was charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of assault with dangerous weapon and two counts of weapons-felony firearm. Hardy was arraigned on Sept. 17.

