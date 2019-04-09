Grosse Pointe parents want answers about possible school closures

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - Parents at Monday night's school board meeting in Grosse Pointe Farms were frustrated.

It's been one month since the district first met with parents about school closures. Parents were promised a list of schools that would be closed, but so far they haven't received one.

The district selected parents, teachers and others to sit on a Blue Ribbon Committee to explore the best options. The 58 members are expected to pass the committee's recommendations on to the board of education, but many parents think that committee is a waste of time.

Some parents believe the board is passing the buck and skirting the job the community elected members to do. Enrollment in Grosse Pointe schools has dropped significantly and is projected to continue to drop.

Learn more about the Blue Ribbon Committee here.

The district said it's losing 100 students every year, which equates to a $1 million loss.

The superintendent points out that the closures are inevitable. The decision was supposed to be made Monday night, but now it's been pushed back until several town halls take place.

Watch the video above for the full report.

